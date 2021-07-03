Wipro Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Wipro in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.76 on Friday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 756,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 300,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 38.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

