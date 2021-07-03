Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exponent by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

