Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

FFIC stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.89. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 42.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

