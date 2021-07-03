Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

