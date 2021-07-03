Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,077,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

