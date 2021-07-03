Roth Capital Boosts Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target to $11.00

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

