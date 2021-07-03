Analysts Offer Predictions for Vallourec S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vallourec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

