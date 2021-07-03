Comparing SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) & Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SharpSpring and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -24.56% -22.55% -14.77% Oracle 33.96% 146.83% 10.67%

This table compares SharpSpring and Oracle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $29.29 million 7.38 -$5.83 million N/A N/A Oracle $40.48 billion 5.64 $13.75 billion $4.16 19.67

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than SharpSpring.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of SharpSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of SharpSpring shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SharpSpring and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 5 0 0 2.00 Oracle 1 17 9 0 2.30

SharpSpring currently has a consensus price target of $19.78, indicating a potential upside of 17.50%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $75.32, indicating a potential downside of 7.94%. Given SharpSpring’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SharpSpring is more favorable than Oracle.

Volatility and Risk

SharpSpring has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oracle beats SharpSpring on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database, an enterprise database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities through its Oracle cloud infrastructure as a service offerings. Further, it offers infrastructure offerings comprising Oracle autonomous data warehouse cloud service, Oracle autonomous transaction processing cloud service, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and Blockchain. Additionally, the company provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

