Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.
IOVA opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
