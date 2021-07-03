Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.