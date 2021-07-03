Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Cut to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.