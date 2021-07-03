Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Cut to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

