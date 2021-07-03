Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $240.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Saia stock opened at $210.91 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $114.74 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.77. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

