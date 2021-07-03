Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $240.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.07.
Saia stock opened at $210.91 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $114.74 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.77. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
