Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ATEC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 624,489 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

