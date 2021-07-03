Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $395.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry and a strong balance sheet. Its inorganic growth efforts are expected to help further diversify revenues in the quarters ahead. These deals are likely to support the company's financials and help in expanding its global reach. However, market volatility and a challenging macroeconomic environment might hamper the company's financials in the near term. Also, persistently mounting operating costs, mainly due to investments in franchise and acquisitions, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.”

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $367.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $368.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.