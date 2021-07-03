Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$98.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$363.36.

TSE:CP opened at C$95.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$68.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$200.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

