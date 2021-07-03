NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NHIC opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. NewHold Investment has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHIC. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,998,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

