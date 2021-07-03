Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

DRVN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.11.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.