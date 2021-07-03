ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

