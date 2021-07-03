Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.82 EPS.

OAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.10.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

