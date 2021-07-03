Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MKTAY opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34. Makita has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Makita will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTAY shares. Mizuho raised Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.