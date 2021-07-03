Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Expands By 88.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FV. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $793,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.41 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.31.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.