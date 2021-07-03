Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $91.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after acquiring an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after acquiring an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

