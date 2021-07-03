Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COUR. Truist Securities began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

COUR opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

