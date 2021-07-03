Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy”.

VNNVF opened at $65.71 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.37.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

