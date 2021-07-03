Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

