Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

TSE SSL opened at C$9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 53.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$14.22.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

