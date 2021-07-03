Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CDMO stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,838 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 493,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

