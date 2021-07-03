Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

