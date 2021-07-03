Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

