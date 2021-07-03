Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

