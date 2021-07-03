L’Oréal’s (LRLCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $88.48 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $247.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

