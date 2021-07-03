Alliance Global Partners Trims ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Target Price to $13.75

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $18.50 to $13.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 199.56% from the stock’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $4.59 on Thursday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73.
