Alliance Global Partners Trims ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Target Price to $13.75

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $18.50 to $13.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 199.56% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $4.59 on Thursday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

