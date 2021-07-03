Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $36.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.82% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

