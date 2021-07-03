Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $144.00 at Truist

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $106.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

