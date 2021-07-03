CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $44.50 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.83 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

