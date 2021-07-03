Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €14.80 ($17.41).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRARY. HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

