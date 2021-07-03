Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.66. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,444,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

