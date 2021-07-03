Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.11

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.11 and last traded at $120.12, with a volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

