Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 8485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 195.4% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 571.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

