Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,474.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,474 ($71.52) and last traded at GBX 5,452 ($71.23), with a volume of 42145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

AHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £24.45 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,048.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

