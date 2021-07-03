Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 83.4% in June

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $33.32 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $167.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.