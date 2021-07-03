Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40. Amundi has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $83.40.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

