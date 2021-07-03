Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40. Amundi has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $83.40.
Amundi Company Profile
