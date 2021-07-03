Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.48% from the stock’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
Biotricity Company Profile
