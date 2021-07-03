Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.48% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

