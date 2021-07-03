Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.
Antofagasta stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
