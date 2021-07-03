Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Antofagasta stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

