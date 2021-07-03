U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.37. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 6,207 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

