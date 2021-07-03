AlphaValue Lowers Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Reduce

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACCYY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Accor has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

