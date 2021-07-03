Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $369.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.80 million and the highest is $376.60 million. Daseke posted sales of $351.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSKE. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00. Daseke has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter valued at $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

