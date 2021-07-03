NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.43

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.43 and traded as low as C$10.05. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 245,319 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 71.88.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Ronald Rimelman sold 58,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.92, for a total transaction of C$753,980.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,272 shares in the company, valued at C$1,554,251. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total transaction of C$1,227,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at C$60,308.82. Insiders have sold 178,838 shares of company stock worth $2,291,673 over the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

