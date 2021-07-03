FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.06 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $11.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $338.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.