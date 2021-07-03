Morgan Stanley Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $229.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.24. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

