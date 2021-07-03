Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

